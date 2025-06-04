Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. MarketAxess accounts for about 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $214.75 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

