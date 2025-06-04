Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,857,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,002,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,778,729,000 after acquiring an additional 456,814 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,131,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,362,332,000 after purchasing an additional 550,242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,963,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,051,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

