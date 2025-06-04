Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.51 Million Holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Simplify MBS ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 2,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826,276 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,987,000. Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,750,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,492,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,221,000.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MTBA stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. Simplify MBS ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

