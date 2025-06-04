Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. MSCI makes up approximately 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 480.7% during the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 16.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 96.5% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in MSCI by 144.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $566.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.07. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.32 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

