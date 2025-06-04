Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AxoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

AxoGen Price Performance

AXGN opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $517.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.19. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In related news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,345 shares in the company, valued at $171,864. This trade represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

