736 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $308.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $211.54 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

