Roth Capital Estimates VersaBank’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of VersaBank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for VersaBank’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VersaBank’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VBNK. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

VersaBank Stock Performance

VersaBank stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBNK. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at $4,155,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

