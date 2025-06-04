Top Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – June 2nd

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Broadcom are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, operation and maintenance of essential physical systems—such as roads, bridges, airports, power grids, water treatment facilities and telecommunications networks—that underpin economic activity. Because these firms often operate under long-term contracts or regulated pricing, they tend to generate relatively stable cash flows and dividend yields. As a result, infrastructure stocks are popular among investors seeking steady income and lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.89. The company had a trading volume of 136,945,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,913,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.98. 24,010,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,926,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.56. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.32 on Monday, reaching $249.39. 13,082,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,803,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 203.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

