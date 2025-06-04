Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,482,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,296 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $42,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

