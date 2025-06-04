Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 89,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.