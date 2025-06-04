iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Trimmed by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after acquiring an additional 460,154 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,010,000. Gray Foundation lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 164,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 127,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,909,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IBB stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1212 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.