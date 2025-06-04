Czech National Bank Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,921,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 35,759.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,980,000 after buying an additional 409,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE STE opened at $243.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.22. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.96.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.