Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNOM stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

