Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.