Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 912.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.1%

CINF opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $111.92 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

