Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $101,121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $88,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 291,520 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10,372.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 244,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,900,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,691.40. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $161.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

