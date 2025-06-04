Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATEC

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 33,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $365,317.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 668,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,020.91. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Lish sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 826,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,162.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $135,874,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alphatec by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,780 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 1,818.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.06. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.