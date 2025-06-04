Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.89.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATEC
Insider Transactions at Alphatec
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $135,874,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alphatec by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,780 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 1,818.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Stock Up 2.9%
Shares of ATEC stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.06. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.14.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Trading Halts Explained
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.