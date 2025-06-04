Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWG Holdings LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.