Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,589,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,034,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,322.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,600.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $102.44 and a one year high of $129.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 12.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $1.1152 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RY

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.