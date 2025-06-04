Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $283,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,665,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,948,000 after buying an additional 219,708 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33,367.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 193,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after buying an additional 193,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,415,000 after buying an additional 172,549 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,301,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

LQD opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.45 and a 12-month high of $114.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

