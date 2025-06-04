Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,600,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,202,000 after buying an additional 246,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,136,000 after buying an additional 542,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.