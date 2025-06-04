Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Pool Stock Up 1.8%

Pool stock opened at $305.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.24. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 471.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

