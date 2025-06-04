Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 331529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Aris Mining Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.50 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Orion Resource Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Aris Mining by 210,416.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

