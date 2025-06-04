Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $59.02, with a volume of 27531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sprott Stock Up 1.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 919.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

