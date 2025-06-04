Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Up 34.0% in May

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sunrise New Energy Trading Up 6.3%
Shares of EPOW opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Sunrise New Energy has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.
About Sunrise New Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrise New Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.