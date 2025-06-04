Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Up 34.0% in May

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sunrise New Energy Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of EPOW opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Sunrise New Energy has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

