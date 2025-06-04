CPR Investments Inc. Purchases 6,683 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
SGOV opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
