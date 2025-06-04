Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Rises By 34.7%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 749,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,714,000 after purchasing an additional 253,107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,287,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,885,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. Relx has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

