CPR Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF comprises 2.4% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,143,000. Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,591,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $106.71.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.