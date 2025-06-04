Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 612,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $980.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.73. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

In other Barings BDC news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 34,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $313,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,949.28. The trade was a 87.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Freund bought 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,944.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $181,418.14. The trade was a 21.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,096,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barings BDC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,994 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 231,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,073,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Barings BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

