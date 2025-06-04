SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Nasim Golzadeh Sells 1,809 Shares

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Free Report) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $27,967.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,311.64. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 347 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $5,062.73.
  • On Tuesday, May 20th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 437 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $6,555.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 11th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 163 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,495.53.

SoundThinking Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.77 million, a P/E ratio of -133.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. SoundThinking, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.91 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SoundThinking by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SoundThinking by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in SoundThinking by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on SoundThinking from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

