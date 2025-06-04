SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Nasim Golzadeh Sells 1,809 Shares

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $27,967.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,311.64. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 347 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $5,062.73.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 437 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $6,555.00.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 163 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,495.53.

SoundThinking Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.77 million, a P/E ratio of -133.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. SoundThinking, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.91 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SoundThinking by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SoundThinking by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in SoundThinking by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on SoundThinking from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

