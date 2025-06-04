Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) Director Luquman Shaheen Purchases 100,000 Shares

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Free Report) Director Luquman Shaheen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00.

Luquman Shaheen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Luquman Shaheen bought 28,500 shares of Panoro Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$9,975.00.

Panoro Minerals Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Panoro Minerals stock opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$130.87 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the southern Peru. The company was formerly known as Panoro Resources Ltd.

