Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain Sells 500 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Houlihan Lokey Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $175.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.37. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.82.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $9,549,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 141.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Houlihan Lokey
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.