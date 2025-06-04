Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain Sells 500 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $175.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.37. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $9,549,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 141.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

