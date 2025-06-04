Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Insider Sells 3,574 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $54,074.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,065.33. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $52,394.84.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,750.80.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. Freshworks’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Freshworks by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Diker Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 120,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

