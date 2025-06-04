Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Sells $37,462.05 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $37,462.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,157.75. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Daryl Raiford sold 3,188 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $46,130.36.

On Monday, June 2nd, Daryl Raiford sold 2,630 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $37,872.00.

On Thursday, May 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 2,233 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $32,311.51.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 32,709 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Bandwidth by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 73,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

