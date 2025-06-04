Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 40449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,786.66. The trade was a 21.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.