Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider Yousriya Loza-Sawiris acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

Yousriya Loza-Sawiris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Yousriya Loza-Sawiris purchased 43,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$8,600.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Yousriya Loza-Sawiris purchased 81,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$15,795.00.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

BSX stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

