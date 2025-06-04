DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Insider Buys A$70,000.00 in Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Ieva Guoga bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($45,161.29).

Ieva Guoga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 26th, Ieva Guoga bought 785,563 shares of DigitalX stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,989.41 ($35,477.04).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Ieva Guoga bought 500,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,500.00 ($22,903.23).

On Wednesday, May 28th, Ieva Guoga bought 1,000,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,000.00 ($44,516.13).

On Tuesday, May 20th, Ieva Guoga purchased 750,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,250.00 ($32,419.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.18.

DigitalX Limited provides blockchain product development and digital asset funds management services in Australia. The company operates through Product Development and Asset Management segments. The Product Development segment provides consulting, technical due diligence, and design and development solutions to businesses.

