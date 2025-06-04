Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 79041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lineage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lineage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Lineage Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Lineage’s payout ratio is -65.53%.

Insider Activity at Lineage

In other news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,916.60. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 10,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $491,938.57. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 35,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,501.38. This represents a 45.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,869 shares of company stock worth $1,194,980 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lineage during the 4th quarter valued at $681,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lineage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,003,000 after buying an additional 408,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lineage by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,364,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,903,000 after buying an additional 1,880,587 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Lineage by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,753,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Lineage by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,233,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,478 shares during the last quarter.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

