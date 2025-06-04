Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Mary Lyn Porter Sells 6,303 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Mary Lyn Porter sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $42,167.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,411.89. This represents a 21.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 1.8%

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter.

MCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

