Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $7.19. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 39,675,067 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 5.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,298,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 242,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $4,432,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

