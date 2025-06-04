Scott M. Hamberger Purchases 771 Shares of Eagle Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:EFSI) Stock

Eagle Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) Director Scott M. Hamberger acquired 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $23,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,602. This trade represents a 8.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EFSI opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Eagle Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $36.93.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.30). Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eagle Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eagle Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

