iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Purchased by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMDY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 312,645 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 158,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 69,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 64,842 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $923,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $52.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

