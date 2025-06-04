iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) is Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,599 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises 11.6% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.82% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $111,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.80 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

