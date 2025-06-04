Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,777 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,501,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 964,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 243,776 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 958,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 460,836 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 180,475 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 561,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

