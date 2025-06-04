Apella Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,226 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,353,000 after buying an additional 3,180,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,333,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

