Horizons Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

BSJQ opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

