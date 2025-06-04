Apella Capital LLC Purchases 11,363 Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,846,000. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,987,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,945,000. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,548,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSB opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $53.47.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

