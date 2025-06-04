Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2097 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

