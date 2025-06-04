Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $357.83 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
