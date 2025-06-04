Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $357.83 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.