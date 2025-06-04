iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,593 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

